Chris Siversen to Open Modern Steakhouse in Livingston
Chris Siversen expected to be hanging up bunting and breaking open the champagne more than a year ago. In summer 2019, Siversen—chef of Maritime Parc, a New Jersey Monthly Top 30 on the Jersey City waterfront—signed a lease for the vacant restaurant space in Livingston’s Westminster Hotel. He was going to turn what had been the Strip House into an updated steakhouse with both a sushi bar and raw bar. It would be called The Feathered Fox.njmonthly.com