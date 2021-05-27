Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, NJ

Chris Siversen to Open Modern Steakhouse in Livingston

By Eric Levin
New Jersey Monthly
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Siversen expected to be hanging up bunting and breaking open the champagne more than a year ago. In summer 2019, Siversen—chef of Maritime Parc, a New Jersey Monthly Top 30 on the Jersey City waterfront—signed a lease for the vacant restaurant space in Livingston’s Westminster Hotel. He was going to turn what had been the Strip House into an updated steakhouse with both a sushi bar and raw bar. It would be called The Feathered Fox.

njmonthly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
Iowa State
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Livingston, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Sushi#Tavern#Food Drink#Open Bar#Head Chef#Wine Bar#Top Chef#Open Modern Steakhouse#Vegetarian#The Westminster Hotel#English#Classic Steakhouse Dishes#Raw Bar#Salads#Heavy Steak Options#Takeout#Center#Vegetable Dishes#Vegetable Entrees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Box Cafe Opens in Jersey City

In March of this year, Jersey City Heights’ cafe scene expanded — a new eatery called Box Cafe, located at 115 Palisade Avenue, opened its doors. This new locale in Jersey City Heights, owned by local residents, is nestled amongst ivy-covered brick townhomes, condos, and a community garden. Recently, we got a chance to sit down with the owners to learn more about this new cafe gracing the Heights. Read on to find out more about Box Cafe, a cozy new bistro in Jersey City.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

A Massive Food Festival is Coming to Jersey City Next Week

Music festivals aren't the only festivals coming back this year. Food festivals are too. Luckily for us, one of the world's largest food festival is making its return after nearly two years right here in the Garden State. Smorgasburg usually takes place in either New York or Los Angeles. However for the first time on May 29, it'll all go down in Jersey City.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

An Interview with Hoboken Legend ‘Brother Biggie’ of Biggie’s Clam Bar

We spend our whole lives working towards something remarkable – maybe it’s traveling the world, or starting a family, or landing a dream job. Whatever it may be, we give it our all and hope that one day we’re remembered for doing what we loved and being amazing at it. Brother Biggie, née Mike Yaccarino, has built a legacy of making people feel at home. The second-generation owner of the Hoboken-founded and beloved restaurant Biggie’s Clam Bar is known for several things, including running an eatery that has fostered the spirit of the community for decades – and for shucking clams like no other.
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Supermarket in Jersey City Could be Replaced with Larger Store

Shoppers at a Jersey City grocery store might notice some major changes in the years to come depending on the results of a hearing this week. The Patel Brothers location on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square business district could be torn down as part of plans to develop an even larger Patel Brothers supermarket that would take up three properties.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Jersey City, NJlynnhazan.com

French fare in a bubble at Bistro La Source

Dining in an igloo… in May? Completely here for it! These dining bubbles have caught my eye all winter as a trendy and private place to dine during the pandemic.* I thought they would disappear by spring and summer, but with the flap open and a breeze blowing through, it’s a very cozy springtime experience.
Essex County, NJbaristanet.com

Get Your COVID-19 Vaccination at Toni’s Kitchen Thursday – First 100 Participants Get Gift Card

St. Luke’s Church is hosting a free, no pre-registration required Covid-19 vaccination opportunity with the Essex County Commissioner and Board of County Commissioners at Toni’s Kitchen on Thursday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to stop by for a J & J or Moderna vaccine. Starbucks gift cards are available for the first 100 participants.
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Raine + River Apothecary to Open in Jersey City Next Month

One of the most exciting parts of this past year has been looking forward to the openings of new storefronts, restaurants, salons, and more. Things that the public can regularly enjoy post-COVID-19. Hoboken Girl has learned that Raine and River, a Herbal Apothecary for all physical and spiritual needs, is opening a store location in Jersey City next month. Read on to learn more about Raine and River Apothecarys including the mission, the founder’s background, and what customers can expect at the shop.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. restaurants can’t find staff to hire. Ex-employees tell us why.

The signs of desperation are everywhere, plastered in restaurant windows, staked along roadsides and posted across social media feeds. “We’re hiring! We’re hiring! We’re hiring!”. Chefs. Servers. Bussers. Hosts and hostesses. As New Jersey restaurants and bars may finally resume 100% capacity May 19 and more newly vaccinated patrons return...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...
Long Branch, NJNew Jersey Herald

New Jersey music venues are waiting for COVID relief from state and feds

Like the Tom Petty song says, the waiting is the hardest part. New Jersey live music venues are waiting for the disbursement of funds from both the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which will allot $16 billion for venues across the country, and $15 million for Jersey venues from the state's disbursement of CARES Act funds.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City to welcome foodie festival

Smorgasburg, a popular open air food festival, will open in Jersey City for the first time on May 29. Photo provided by Smorgasburg. Jersey City’s Harborside neighborhood will welcome Smorgasburg on Saturday, May 29, as the popular Brooklyn-founded food festival expands across the river into New Jersey this year to the delight of foodies.
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Stack Creamery Opens in Jersey City

Some of Westwood’s favorite sweet treats have made their way to Jersey City. Located at 465 Central Avenue, Stack Creamery is bringing its ice cream and custom ice cream sandwich bar to Chilltown, complete with ready-made, ready-to-enjoy options, and pastel-colored decor to match the menu as of April 27th. Read on to learn more about Stack Creamery expanding to Jersey City, and what you’ll find at this new spot in The Heights.