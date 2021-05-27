Chris Siversen to Open Modern Steakhouse in Livingston

We spend our whole lives working towards something remarkable – maybe it’s traveling the world, or starting a family, or landing a dream job. Whatever it may be, we give it our all and hope that one day we’re remembered for doing what we loved and being amazing at it. Brother Biggie, née Mike Yaccarino, has built a legacy of making people feel at home. The second-generation owner of the Hoboken-founded and beloved restaurant Biggie’s Clam Bar is known for several things, including running an eatery that has fostered the spirit of the community for decades – and for shucking clams like no other.