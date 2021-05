A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 31. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the future format of City Council meetings; consider a tri-party agreement with the Los Altos Hills County Fire District and the Santa Clara County Fire Department for staffing at Fire Station 8 in the foothills; consider options for adding services relating to economic development; and consider adopting term limits for board and commissions. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.