Riviera Beach, FL

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center to host walk-in COVID vaccine clinic in the evening

By Sabrina Lolo
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is extending hours of operations for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans. The VA will be hosting an evening COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic on June 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VA Medical Center in Building 14. The clinic will be offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to all veterans, all spouses of veterans, and all caregivers of veterans (ages 18 & up) by appointment or as a walk-in.

cw34.com
West Palm Beach, FL
Coronavirus
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Riviera Beach, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
Related
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

Palm Beach County hosting pop-up vaccination site in Lantana

Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the process as easy as possible. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week from Monday through Friday at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Lantana, FLWPBF News 25

Mobile vaccination site to be in Lantana this week

LANTANA, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County's mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is wrapping up for this weekend and will be in Lantana all this week. The mobile vaccination site will be at the Lantana Clinic, located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
West Palm Beach, FLWPBF News 25

People in Downtown West Palm Beach react to loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many people in Downtown West Palm Beach tell WPBF 25 News they are glad that many businesses are easing their COVID-19 restrictions. At Sassafras, the restaurant's general manager says masks are no longer mandatory for guests. She says, however, patrons are encouraged to wear them. Staff members are still required to wear masks and the general manager says the company's owners are still working to determine their policy moving forward.
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida adds 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Masks Again On Agenda For Palm Beach County School Board

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to discuss masks at Wednesday’s meeting — although it’s unclear why a mask discussion is slated at all. Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy issued the equivalent of an ‘executive order’ last week, […] The article Masks Again On Agenda For Palm Beach County School Board appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
West Palm Beach, FLbocamag.com

The Peach to Bring Art, Nightlife to West Palm Beach

The single-story building off Georgia Avenue and Southern Boulevard, just east of I-95, is unassuming and still mostly empty. Its most distinguishing characteristic is the curious tin sign nearby, rusting around the corners, showing a peach expressing the “peace” symbol. Drive past the complex at night, and the sign emits a neon glow, promising … what, exactly?
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools

School Officials Continue Mask Mandate Through End Of School Year. Nearly 4,000 COVID Cases Logged In School District. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Masks are still mandatory in the Palm Beach County School District — a policy that will remain in effect until June […] The article Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning May 19

This is a list of reader-submitted events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change. May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Activities and events in West Palm Beach vary. Mandel Public Library has several resources and recommended reads for ...
Palm Beach County, FLgotowncrier.com

School District Hosting Transportation Job Fair

The School District of Palm Beach County Transportation Services Department is hosting a job fair on Friday, May 21 to hire bus drivers. The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3376 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Successful candidates will be paid for up to...