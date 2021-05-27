newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

12 Memorial Day Weekend Dance Events To Get You Grooving, Online & IRL

By Krystal Rodriguez
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending last year’s Memorial Day Weekend -- a time usually filled with friends, fun and music festivals -- instead alone at home while wiping down your groceries and doom-scrolling on social media, this year live events are slowly popping back up, like flowers after a long frost. Though we’ll have to wait just a while longer to congregate en masse at the Polo Fields for Coachella or in the desert for EDC Las Vegas, this weekend in particular demonstrates that festival season is coming back, even if it looks a little different due to various COVID-related policies.

www.billboard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Colette
Person
Suzanne Ciani
Person
Elise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Edm Music#Live Music#Music Festivals#Show Tunes#New Music#Edc Las Vegas#Covid#Micro Movement#Irl#Tv Lounge#Insomniac S Factory#The Martinez Brothers#Bpm#Chill#House#Edm#Tsha#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Super Bowls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
FestivalYour EDM

Insomniac Announces Lineup & Adds Second Day to New Summer Waterfront Festival ‘Day Trip’

As festival season returns, Insomniac Events is introducing a whole new festival brand called Day Trip Festival this year, and the lineup has just been announced. While still yet to have its inaugural year, Insomniac has delivered on the demand from fans, proudly adding a second day to the debut summer festival, now set to take place on July 3 & 4, 2021. The famed Day Trip experience travels from its original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront, offering 360-degree ocean views while hosting nearly 40 of the most well-known and emerging stars in house music across multiple festival stages.
Festivaldancingastronaut.com

Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival reveals stellar inaugural lineup: Tchami, Diplo, Claptone, AC Slater, and more locked in

Insomniac’s long-awaited house soirée, Day Trip is now just a little more than one month away and the events giant has finally dropped the lineup nearly a year after the festival’s announcement. After cancelling some of the biggest events on last year’s calendar, including Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal, fans are now biting their nails in excitement over the house-anchored festival.
MusicBillboard

Memorial Day Weekend 2021: The Ultimate Latin Playlist

It's not summer yet, but Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally considered by many in the United States to be the unofficial start of the season. Which is why Billboard put together the ultimate Latin playlist that includes some of the latest chart-topping hits, including Kali Uchis' "Telepatía," Karol G, Anuel AA and J Balvin's "Location," and Jhay Cortez, Wisin and Los Legendarios' "Fiel."
Musicedm.com

Eric Prydz Announces Los Angeles Show in August 2021

As the stateside live music scene picks up the pieces of a lost year, Eric Prydz seems to be returning as hungry as ever. The iconic DJ and progressive house producer took to Twitter today to announce an upcoming concert in Los Angeles, which he said is planned for August. The tweet arrives less than two weeks after Prydz shared the news of his impending New York City takeover, a four-date Brooklyn warehouse run split between two weekends in November and December, respectively.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Bullet For My Valentine, Enter Shikari Announced For Download Festival Pilot Event

Bullet For My Valentine, Enter Shikari and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Download Festival pilot. Download organizers confirmed earlier this week that the Donington Park bash will make a small-scale return next month for a three-day camping pilot as part of ongoing research into the safe return of live music. Organizers say that “moshing is allowed” when 10,000 fans descend on Donington Park from June 18-20. Now, it’s been confirmed that the above three acts will lead proceedings for the pilot event. Visit the event’s official website for further information.
Tennismixmag.net

Cosmic Pineapple returns to Pikes Hotel in Ibiza for a 2021 season

Psychedelic techno! Baby Djane! Pikes regalia! Ida Engberg, DJ Tennis and Cici!. All these things and more make up Cosmic Pineapple at Pikes, where this week the opening party featured Cici, Ceri and William Djoko. And while the guests this summer will all be announced shortly, this is arguably most creative party on the island right now.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Primavera Sound Unleashes Massive Lineup for 2022 Edition

One of the world’s top festivals, Primavera Sound, locks in two weekends in Barcelona featuring Disclosure, Massive Attack, Jamie XX, and more!. Festival aficionados from around the globe will descend on Barcelona and a handful of venues throughout the city for an unprecedented 11-day event. Primavera Sound will cover all the bases for music fans of all types, from the best in dance, indie, hip-hop, and beyond. After shelving the 2020 edition due to the global pandemic, it’s time to pick up where they left off by delivering the highest quality of music for fans far and wide. To kick off their return they’ve unveiled an immense, almost overwhelming list of artists set to perform, with more additions to follow in the coming months.
Georgia Statehappymag.tv

Sydney’s Vivid Festival line-up is packed with unmissable goodies

Hopefully, COVID will be under control so we can keep warm and boogie to this year’s awesome line-up Sydney’s Vivid Festival. Unfortunately, 2020’s Vivid Festival was cancelled by the evil that must not be named. But this year, it is back on. Given how Sydney is currently handling the pandemic,...
Theater & DanceBillboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Sofi Tukker x Amadou & Mariam, Solomun, More

This week in the wide world of dance we saw the launch of a new collaborative label from famed Ibiza teche fête CircoLoco and Rockstar Games, we caught up with Alison Wonderland about her recent social media break, we chatted with Spotify's Ronny Ho about in honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we found out what Prince William thought of Kate Middleton's DJ beat (tl;dr: he didn't love it) and we celebrated the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Waters' house classic "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" hitting No. 1 on Dance Club Songs.
Musicmxdwn.com

Download Festival Tests the Waters of Live Music With 2021 “Pilot” Fest

Download Music Festival, which has been officially canceled for 2021, will be hosting a smaller “pilot” version of the English fest with a maximum capacity of 10,000 attendees. The event is part of the UK government’s Event Research Program and will feature headliners like Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Bullet for My Valentine and Enter Shikari. Download Pilot will take place June 18-20 in Leicestershire’s Donington Park, and general ticket sales begin June 3.
Musichypebeast.com

Don Toliver Drops Music Video for His New Single "What You Need"

Don Toliver‘s gateway into the spotlight can more or less be credited to his feature on Travis Scott‘s “CAN’T SAY” — track number 13 off of the highly-acclaimed album ASTROWORLD that dropped back in August of 2018. After releasing his debut record Heaven Or Hell in 2020, the Cactus Jack label artist is now starting to give us a taste of his next project through the release of a fresh single entitled “What You Need” along with its accompanying music video.
MusicPaste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

May has come and gone in a flash, and more people are “vaxxed and relaxed,” which welcomes the possibility of an exciting year full of live music (as evidenced by the nonstop tour announcements). The last week of May offers a wide array of tunes to usher in the summer, like the mathematical jazz rock of black midi or the cozy melodies of Bachelor. Whether you want to dance in the dark to NOV3L or blast some DMX out of your rolled-down car windows, there is something for everyone on this list. Take a gander at some of Paste’s favorite releases of the week and find a new sonic summer companion.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release Live Music Video For “Hail to the Victor” In Celebration Of Live Music

Thirty Seconds To Mars release new music video for “Hail to the Victor” which is a compilation of live footage from their 2018/2019 Monolith Tour. The video comes at what could be the perfect time as we begin to try and get our social lives back together since the arrival of COVID-19. In addition to the live footage, there are also appearances from random fans expressing their biggest fears ranging from suicidal thoughts, depression and loneliness. There’s no doubt that we are all not only missing live music, but the social lives that we all have with friends and family that we so depend on for support.
Arlo Parkslive4ever.uk.com

Bombay Bicycle Club add Lost Village 2021 to festival appearances

Bombay Bicycle Club will be at the Lincolnshire event when it’s held between August 26th-29th. Lost Village has become the latest festival to book Bombay Bicycle Club for its 2021 comeback. Caribou, Four Tet, Arlo Parks, Greentea Peng, Honey Dijon and Billy Nomates are some more artists confirmed, and organisers...