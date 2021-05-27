12 Memorial Day Weekend Dance Events To Get You Grooving, Online & IRL

One of the world’s top festivals, Primavera Sound, locks in two weekends in Barcelona featuring Disclosure, Massive Attack, Jamie XX, and more!. Festival aficionados from around the globe will descend on Barcelona and a handful of venues throughout the city for an unprecedented 11-day event. Primavera Sound will cover all the bases for music fans of all types, from the best in dance, indie, hip-hop, and beyond. After shelving the 2020 edition due to the global pandemic, it’s time to pick up where they left off by delivering the highest quality of music for fans far and wide. To kick off their return they’ve unveiled an immense, almost overwhelming list of artists set to perform, with more additions to follow in the coming months.