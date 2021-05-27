Here's when the housing market will cool off and 5 tips for buying now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this 3 bedroom home with a good size private backyard. Home has many updates; new electrical in 2020, new furnace in 2019, roof/gutters 2017, some rooms have drywall, new paint and flooring. There is a main floor bedroom with separate exterior access. Main floor also features a living room, family room and dining room that could also be used as an office, play room for kids or another bedroom. The living room has an open staircase to the upstairs where there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Now is your chance to own a Mississippi River view from almost every room in the house for cheaper then you would pay for rent! New roof in2020. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a large living room and kitchen, formal dining room, 3 season porch. The living room is large enough to add a main floor bedroom if you wanted. There is a full main floor bathroom on the main and 3/4 bath on 2nd floor. The back yard looks bigger then it really is because there are no neighbors directly behind it. Inside pictures will come this week!

Rare find in city limits! This 1.2 acre lot surrounded by mature trees only one block from the high school. One level living with 3 bedrooms, one and a half baths, and laundry on the main floor. The master bedroom has a large double door that walks out to the deck; great for alot of natural light looking out to the large open backyard. The main floor full bath has a walk-in tub. Living room has a gas fireplace and large picture window and is partially open to the combined kitchen/dining room (stainless steel appliances and convection oven) that walks out to the deck that attaches to a fully finished gazebo with electric and a couple windows that have screens. Or you can enjoy the larger gazebo that overlooks a small creek running through the back of the lot. Full finished basement has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, office with large closet, family room with electric fireplace and a full kitchen with lots of pantry/storage. Storage shed in backyard is included. Gravel parking pad in back with electric close by is a great place to park your RV. The attached two car garage is insulated, shelving and cabinets for storage and has extra attic storage. This house has only had one owner who shows such great pride of ownership and has so many great features to enjoy!