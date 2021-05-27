newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Here's when the housing market will cool off and 5 tips for buying now

By Erika Giovanetti
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

The housing market is in a frenzy, with homes selling almost immediately upon being listed, often well above the asking price. Homebuyers are tasked with increasing their budgets or decreasing their expectations, even waiving standard contingencies like a home inspection. The state of the market is in part due to...

Real EstateLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates fall back below 3%

After a recent slight increase, mortgage rates retreated this past week, weighed down by waning consumer confidence and rising housing prices. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average declined to 2.95% with an average 0.7 point. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.27%...
Real Estatenny360.com

U.S. pending home sales decline unexpectedly on lean inventory

U.S. pending home sales fell unexpectedly in April for the third time in the last four months, reflecting a lack of affordable properties that continues to restrain the housing market. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales decreased 4.4% from the prior month to 106.2, the lowest...
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most Foreclosures

The real estate prices in the U.S. have hockey sticked in the last year. People have left large cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts as the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed them to work from home. Many have found less expensive communities with better quality of life. Prices in some central parts of New […]
Miles, IAPosted by
Miles Dispatch

House hunt Miles: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this 3 bedroom home with a good size private backyard. Home has many updates; new electrical in 2020, new furnace in 2019, roof/gutters 2017, some rooms have drywall, new paint and flooring. There is a main floor bedroom with separate exterior access. Main floor also features a living room, family room and dining room that could also be used as an office, play room for kids or another bedroom. The living room has an open staircase to the upstairs where there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Check out this 3 bedroom home with a good size private backyard. Home has many updates; new electrical in 2020, new furnace in 2019, roof/gutters 2017, some rooms have drywall, new paint and flooring. There is a main floor bedroom with separate exterior access. Main floor also features a living room, family room and dining room that could also be used as an office, play room for kids or another bedroom. The living room has an open staircase to the upstairs where there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. There is a concrete patio in the back yard to enjoy your nice fairly level backyard. There is a main floor bedroom with separate exterior access. Main floor also features a living room, family room and dining room that could also be used as an office, play room for kids or another bedroom. The living room has an open staircase to the upstairs where there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Now is your chance to own a Mississippi River view from almost every room in the house for cheaper then you would pay for rent! New roof in2020. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a large living room and kitchen, formal dining room, 3 season porch. The living room is large enough to add a main floor bedroom if you wanted. There is a full main floor bathroom on the main and 3/4 bath on 2nd floor. The back yard looks bigger then it really is because there are no neighbors directly behind it. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a large living room and kitchen, formal dining room, 3 season porch. The living room is large enough to add a main floor bedroom if you wanted. There is a full main floor bathroom on the main and 3/4 bath on 2nd floor. The back yard looks bigger then it really is because there are no neighbors directly behind it. Rare find in city limits! This 1.2 acre lot surrounded by mature trees only one block from the high school. One level living with 3 bedrooms, one and a half baths, and laundry on the main floor. The master bedroom has a large double door that walks out to the deck; great for alot of natural light looking out to the large open backyard. The main floor full bath has a walk-in tub. Living room has a gas fireplace and large picture window and is partially open to the combined kitchen/dining room (stainless steel appliances and convection oven) that walks out to the deck that attaches to a fully finished gazebo with electric and a couple windows that have screens. Or you can enjoy the larger gazebo that overlooks a small creek running through the back of the lot. Full finished basement has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, office with large closet, family room with electric fireplace and a full kitchen with lots of pantry/storage. Storage shed in backyard is included. Gravel parking pad in back with electric close by is a great place to park your RV. The attached two car garage is insulated, shelving and cabinets for storage and has extra attic storage. The master bedroom has a large double door that walks out to the deck; great for alot of natural light looking out to the large open backyard. The main floor full bath has a walk-in tub. Living room has a gas fireplace and large picture window and is partially open to the combined kitchen/dining room (stainless steel appliances and convection oven) that walks out to the deck that attaches to a fully finished gazebo with electric and a couple windows that have screens. Or you can enjoy the larger gazebo that overlooks a small creek running through the back of the lot. Full finished basement has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, office with large closet, family room with electric fireplace and a full kitchen with lots of pantry/storage. Storage shed in backyard is included. Gravel parking pad in back with electric close by is a great place to park your RV. The attached two car garage is insulated, shelving and cabinets for storage and has extra attic storage. This house has only had one owner who shows such great pride of ownership and has so many great features to enjoy!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tamara Ruter, Keller Williams Realty Signature at 815-315-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Looking for a new mortgage rate? 4 things to keep in mind

Whether you’re buying a home or looking to refinance, getting the best mortgage rate should be one of your top goals. Not only does a low rate equate to a lower monthly payment, but it also reduces the long-term costs of taking out your loan. Unfortunately, securing low mortgage and...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

The Best Markets For Residential Property Investors

Property data analysts pinpoint parts of the country that are proving most friendly for real estate investors looking to purchase a home. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Demand Propels Home Prices Upward

Short supply spells greater seller profit at the closing table as homes continue to sell at a record clip. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

COLUMN: No housing bubble in Sarasota County

Exacerbated by a labor shortage and rapidly increasing cost of building materials, builders in new communities from Wellen Park to Lakewood Ranch are releasing lots in small numbers and requiring sealed bids from homebuyers without knowing what the final building cost will be. It pushes frustrated new homebuyers to turn...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Are Trending Down | May 29 & 30, 2021

Interest rates moved lower this week. The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan started the week at 3.356% and ended at 3.333%, even briefly dipping below 3.3% on Thursday. Rates for all other loan categories were also lower week-over-week. Rates have been seesawing for the past couple of weeks. How...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Retreat, Opens Up Refinance Opportunities For Homebuyers

Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey reported that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.95% for the week ending March 27, 2021. A year ago, the 30-year averaged 3.15%, according to the survey. “Mortgage rates are down below three percent, continuing to offer many homeowners the potential to refinance and increase...
Real EstateInman.com

51% of homes sold above listing price in May: Redfin

Continued inventory shortages and heightened buyer demand led to a red-hot May where nearly 60 percent of homes went under contract in two weeks. Even in the face of record-low inventory and skyrocketing median home prices, homebuyers aren’t giving up on their homeownership dreams, as evidenced by Redfin’s latest market report released on Friday. A whopping 51 percent of homes sold above listing price in May — almost double the rate from last year (26 percent).
Real Estatempamag.com

Overall home affordability declines for the first time in two years

While nominal house price increases in the past year might have frightened analysts and made some first-time buyers question their homeownership dreams, the presence of low mortgage rates meant that buying power had actually increased steadily throughout that period. However, the March Real House Price Index from title insurance provider First American Financial indicates a reversal of that trend. For the first time in two years, overall affordability has declined nationwide and in 45 of the 50 major markets measured by First American.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

Mortgage applications drop 4% on higher rates in latest MBA survey

Mortgage applications fell 4.2% on a week-over-week, seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended May 21, while the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 3.18% from 3.15%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said, citing its Market Composite Index. On an unadjusted basis, the index slid 4%. The refinance index, meanwhile, fell...
Real EstatePosted by
FOX26

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.95%

WASHINGTON (AP) - Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last week....
Real EstateLeader-Telegram

Survey: Millennial homebuyers feel more regrets

In today’s highly competitive real estate market, it’s all too common for buyers to rush into a deal that doesn’t fit their budget or suit their needs. Millennials in particular have the most regrets after buying a home, according to a new Bankrate survey. Buyer’s regrets are even more of...
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Week Ahead: Gauging Q2 Homebuyer Trends

The housing market has been solid of late, powering through Q1 of 2021 and showing no signs of slowdown as Q2 wraps. While trends have been inconsistent, mortgage rates remain at all time lows, hovering around the 3% mark, and mortgage application volume has suffered not so much for a waning in desire to buy homes, but a lack of homes available on the market.