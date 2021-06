The experiment did not last long. The idea was to do what a lot of people proclaim they're doing but don't: lay off social media for a week or two. It's been a stressful time, and Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, while valuable in some ways, do not always, as Marie Kondo would say, bring me joy. (Neither do TikTok or Clubhouse, but I'm not on those enough to be stressed.) The conundrum was that I kinda need to be on social media for business. That led to me compromising the entire experiment by scaling it back: I'd check my news feeds and timelines, but only occasionally and without posting anything myself. That's hardly a boycott, but it was the best I was gonna do.