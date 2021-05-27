newsbreak-logo
Gripping Documentaries Mark The 100th Anniversary Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

This is FRESH AIR. Monday, May 31, marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the Tulsa massacre in which white mobs attacked the prosperous community in Tulsa that was known as Black Wall Street. This Sunday, the History Channel presents its documentary called "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre." PBS will air its Tulsa documentary Monday, and the National Geographic Channel will present its documentary on Tulsa and the Red Summer June 18. Our TV critic David Bianculli has a review of all three.

'Attenborough's Journey' Salutes The Broadcaster With A Passion For Nature

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month, Netflix premiered a new documentary, "Life In Color With David Attenborough," in which TV's longest-running nature host employed infrared cameras and other new technologies to show us how other creatures see the world. It was a breathtaking documentary series, the latest from a man who hosted his first nature series in the 1950s for the BBC, back when that TV network was in black and white. Since then, Sir David Attenborough has won BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of our Emmys, for programs filmed not only in black and white, but in color, high-def, 3D and, most recently, 4K. This Saturday, on what will be the exact date of his 95th birthday, the pioneering filmmaker is being saluted with a new BBC America special called "Attenborough's Journey." And what a journey it's been, as narrator Jo Unwin establishes at the start.
National Geographic Documentary Films Partners With Acclaimed Director Dawn Porter in New Feature Documentary Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Award-Winning Journalist DeNeen Brown chronicles the investigation of a mass grave in Oklahoma, reporting on the early 20th century's reign of racial terror and legacy of violence in the two-hour special, Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer, set to premiere on National Geographic Friday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on Hulu the next day, Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19th.
At century mark, Tulsa Race Massacre's wounds still unhealed

TULSA, Okla. — The Black Wall Street Market is nowhere near Black Wall Street. The original Black Wall Street vaporized a hundred years ago, when a murderous white mob laid waste to what was the nation’s most prosperous Black-owned business district and residential neighborhood. When Billie Parker set out to memorialize the name with her new development, she built it far from Tulsa's historic Greenwood neighborhood.
'Remember and Rise' event to mark Tulsa Race Massacre abruptly canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY — The centerpiece of the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, the “Remember and Rise” observance on Monday was abruptly canceled Thursday night with little explanation, but President Joe Biden still is planning on visiting Tuesday. “Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers, the Centennial Commission is unable to...
The devastation of the Tulsa Race Massacre

On May 30, 1921, Greenwood was one of the wealthiest Black communities in the country, home to doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs. It boasted restaurants, grocery stores, churches, a hospital, a savings and loan, a post office, three hotels, jewelry and clothing stores, two movie theaters, a library, pool halls, a bus and cab service, a highly regarded school system, six private airplanes and two Black newspapers, according to the Greenwood Cultural Center.
