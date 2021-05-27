Cancel
Warren, ME

Midcoast lens: Saint George River at Payson Park

By Photo by: Christine Simmonds
VillageSoup Belfast
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren — The Saint George River near Payson Park was active with local wildlife May 22. Alewives were plentiful and could be easily be spotted under the rushing water. Cormorants gathered to dine on the fish, and a juvenile bald eagle watched from the tree tops.

