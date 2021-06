Marjory Lee Brown of Milford, N.H. passed away on Feb. 11, 2021 after a short stay at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, Mass. She was born in Illinois on June 2, 1042. She is predeceased by her parents, Royce and Juanita Brown. She left behind her sister, Dolores Hamlett and her nieces and nephews, Kim Gaffney and her son Jeremy Braman, Kelly Gaffney and her daughter Cassie Wood, Keith Gaffney and his son Cooper Gaffney, Kristen Hamlett and her children Gabrielle Taylor, Brianna Youngman and Coby Youngman, Kevin Hamlett and his wife Tara Hamlett and their children Brendan Hamlett and Kaylee Hamlett.