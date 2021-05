For much of the past year, Asian American and African American Studies Prof. Nitasha Tamar Sharma said she felt like she failed her son. While her daughter has managed to independently finish fourth and most of fifth grade on Zoom, Sharma’s kindergartener son has struggled with isolation and remote learning. As a professor, director of African American Graduate Studies and caretaker for her mother during the pandemic, Sharma said trying to balance her many responsibilities with homeschooling has felt “impossible.”