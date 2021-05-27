Cancel
Obituary - Vicki Lee (Vasecka) Kulbeck

By Tim Leeds
Havre Daily News
 11 days ago

Vicki Lee (Vasecka) Kulbeck, 65, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, died unexpectedly due to complications of cancer on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Sean Janssen officiating. Burial will take place at Kenilworth Cemetery, south of Kulbeck farm, where she will be buried next to her parents and beloved husband.

