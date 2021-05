As Charles Lane pointed out clearly in his May 26 Wednesday Opinion column, “Who’s guilty of what in the Hamas-Israel conflict?,” there is simply no comparison between Israel’s precise defensive response to Hamas’s massive, intentional rocket assault on Israeli cities and Hamas’s actions. When people accuse Israel of “war crimes” and push to cut U.S. aid, it serves only to highlight either their ignorance of the facts of this conflict or a misguided belief that tolerating terrorist groups such as Hamas can somehow curb their wrongful behavior.