Arkansas State

Arkansas Lawmakers Sued by ACLU Over Ban on Transgender Youth Health Care

By Brian Good
DiversityInc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the state of Arkansas, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and members of the Arkansas State Medical Board, arguing that a recently passed law limiting transition-related health care to minors in the state not only discriminates against transgender people but also violates physicians’ First Amendment rights. Plaintiffs in the suit include four trans youths and their parents, as well as two physicians who provide gender-affirming health care.

