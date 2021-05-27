Arkansas Lawmakers Sued by ACLU Over Ban on Transgender Youth Health Care

The Texas Public Policy Foundation praised the passage of HB3979 and release the following statement from distinguished senior fellow Tom Lindsay:. “We applaud the passage of HB 3979, which is an historic measure that protects Texas students from partisan indoctrination and state-funded racism, such as Critical Race Theory. The bill as passed by both chambers reaffirms Texas’ dedication to the 1964 Civil Rights Act by prohibiting educators from teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or that “an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race.” The bill also protects students from being used as political props for the purpose of advancing agendas of partisan special interests.