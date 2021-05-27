Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lower Testosterone in Men Tied to Severe COVID Cases

By Nancy Melville
WebMD
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 -- While men have been shown to have greater risk of COVID-19 illness compared with women, a new study shows that the lower the testosterone level in men, the higher the likelihood of severe COVID-19 disease. “During the pandemic, there has been a prevailing notion that testosterone...

www.webmd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Study Group#Diabetes Symptoms#Cardiovascular Disease#Inflammation#Md#Barnes Jewish Hospital#Icu#Ng Dl#Saint Louis University#Testosterone Levels#Severe Covid 19 Disease#Severe Disease#Men#Hormonal Treatment#Estrogen#Mild Disease#Average Blood Levels#Sex Hormones#Covid 19 Disease Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 168 million and FDA authorizes another antibody for severe cases

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 168 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.49 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.19 million and deaths with 591,957, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that almost 132 million people, or 39.7% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165 million, or 49.7% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.3% are now fully vaccinated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administrationgranted emergency use authorization to another antibody treatment, sotrovimab, one developed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc., for use in adults and children 12 years and older at high risk of severe illness, including hospitalization or death.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Previous H3N2 influenza A infection may explain some cases of severe COVID-19

According to research from the University of California, some cases of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be related to the immunological memory of previous H3N2 influenza A infection. The team says this “original antigenic sin” may explain the diverse disease outcomes that have been observed following infection with the...
KidsLas Vegas Sun

Teens are rarely hospitalized with COVID, but cases can be severe

Since the start of the pandemic, very few adolescents have become ill enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized. But of those who did, about one-third were admitted to intensive care units, and 5% required ventilators, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. These findings underscore the importance of...
KidsNebraskaTV

Unvaccinated children still vulnerable despite lower COVID cases

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — New COVID-19 cases have dropped to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic, but new cases among unvaccinated children remain a concern. The American Academy of Pediatrics released new data Monday showing that children and adolescents accounted for 17% of new coronavirus cases....
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

e-ECE: Testosterone Therapy Mitigates NAFLD in Obese Men With FH, T2D

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Testosterone therapy can improve non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in obese men with functional hypogonadism and type 2 diabetes, according to a study presented May 25 at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology. Kristina Groti Antonic, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Ljubljana...
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Ohio hits COVID-19 case goal previously tied to lifting health orders

Ohio’s two-week average of reported coronavirus cases has dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents, hitting a goal previously tied to when many state health orders would be lifted, according to the Ohio Department of Health. ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio closing in on COVID case goal previously tied to health orders.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

British Model Dies Several Days After Getting Vaccinated for COVID

There’s a lot of fuss going on when it comes to COVID vaccines, as a lot of people are still not convinced of the efficiency of the drugs. And what happened to a British model who recently died only a few days after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus represents a new reason for some sceptics to maintain their position.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

1 in 4 People Who've Had COVID Have This in Common, New Study Says

The coronavirus is a wildy unpredictable illness, which can make getting infected a pretty scary circumstance. It can show up without symptoms, or put you in the hospital. But even if you emerge from your infection unscathed, unfortunately, for many COVID survivors the virus lingers in disruptive ways. Known colloquially as "long COVID," the condition known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) has been heavily discussed over the last year, as some of those afflicted seem to experience long-term coronavirus symptoms that aren't going away. Now, new research has found that a significant amount of COVID survivors experience one long-term symptom in particular. Read on to find out what one in four people who've had COVID have in common.