Lower Testosterone in Men Tied to Severe COVID Cases

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 168 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.49 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.19 million and deaths with 591,957, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that almost 132 million people, or 39.7% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165 million, or 49.7% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.3% are now fully vaccinated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administrationgranted emergency use authorization to another antibody treatment, sotrovimab, one developed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc., for use in adults and children 12 years and older at high risk of severe illness, including hospitalization or death.