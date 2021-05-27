'Today' Fans Have Strong Feelings About Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb’s Hair Transformations

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager rocked new looks on Wednesday's Today show — and viewers were all about it. In honor of #ChoosedayTuesday, a day that celebrates the beauty of making positive choices, the two fourth-hour cohosts asked fans on Instagram to vote for new hairstyles for them with the promise that they'd wear the winning hairdo on the show. For Hoda, the options were a wavy updo, a flipped-out wave or a pin-straight look. Meanwhile, Jenna's fans had to choose between a shoulder-length wavy look, straight-back style or an updo. When it came down to it, Hoda and Jenna fans both agreed on updos for both — and as a result, the ladies debuted their new looks on the show.