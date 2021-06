The phalanx of motorcycles roared down U.S. 31 on Tuesday, as dozens of riders toted American flags and honked at spectators watching from the side of the road. They were there to escort The Wall That Heals from the southside of Indianapolis to Franklin. Inside a large semi trailer, 140 synthetic granite panels etched with the more than 58,000 names of those who died in the Vietnam War were destined for the county fairgrounds.