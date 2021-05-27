newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University Renaming Its College of Fine Arts in Honor of Actor and Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

By Brian Good
DiversityInc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent appointment of beloved TV mom Phylicia Rashad as Howard University’s new Dean of Fine Arts, the acclaimed HBCU has furthered its connection to Hollywood, announcing that its College of Fine Arts will be renamed after the late actor Chadwick Boseman, one of the school’s most noteworthy alumni.

www.diversityinc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean College#University Of Washington#College Graduates#Howard University#Dean Of Fine Arts#Hbcu#A Bachelor Of Arts#Academy Award#The Washington Post#Walt Disney Co#Whut#Whur 96 3 Fm#The College Of Fine Arts#Howard Students#Best Leading Actor#Black Panther#Executive Chairman#Stars#Hollywood#Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
New York City, NYlaughingplace.com

Bob Iger to Be Honored at the PEN America Literary Gala

PEN America will be honoring executive chairman and former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Robert A. Iger at the annual Literary Gala taking place October 5 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. What’s Happening:. PEN America announced this morning that Bob Iger, executive chairman...
MoviesTraverse City Record-Eagle

The Lively Arts: A look back at an Academy Award ceremony for our times

Steven Soderbergh in a recent Vanity Fair magazine piece and other outlet interviews seemed to show few regrets at his handling of the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony. Although the format gave some film reviewers fits, he seemed OK with things, including the lowest TV ratings in the Academy Awards history and non compos mentis conclusion that was equivalent to an empty trapeze above a crowd and fade to black, right up there with the immortal ending of “The Sopranos.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Black Panther Is Giving One Major Character A TV Spinoff On Disney+

The Black Panther universe continues to expand despite the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. The feature film sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to start production, and even more Wakanda-based projects are on the way beyond that. Now, it appears a key figure in the Black Panther universe may get more time to shine, with Walking Dead vet Danai Gurira reportedly being given a television spinoff on Disney+.
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Ta-Nehisi Coates took Black Panther to dark places - and it paid off

After five years, it comes to an end: the acclaimed run of one of the most important Black minds of a generation scripting the most important Black superhero of all time. Ta-Nehisi Coates's last issue of Black Panther was published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, wrapping up a job that he debuted in 2016, at a time of awakening in the industry. Gone were the days of publishers being able to pat themselves on the back for creations such as the Puerto Rican/African American Spider-Man, Miles Morales, while not having someone who looked like Morales be a part of the creative process. The rise of social media gave voice to diverse corners of comics fandom. They digitally shouted to the rooftops that people of color should be guiding the few pop-culture superhero icons of color. You could pretend to not hear it, but the laws of social media made it impossible for the message not to be seen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Official Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Synopsis Arrives from Marvel Studios

Following the recent release of Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel, a brief logline for upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly surfaced. While it does not give much away regarding how the story will approach T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, it does offer some idea of the overall direction of the movie.
Moviesmcuexchange.com

Danai Gurira Reportedly Slated to Headline Okoye Origin Spin-Off Series

Deadline reported yesterday that Danai Gurira will be reprising her role as Okoye for the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as what they call “an origin spinoff series for Disney+.” It is unclear whether this series is the previously announced show that will take place in the Kingdom of Wakanda or if this is a separate spinoff series focusing exclusively on Okoye though Deadline seems to hint at the latter.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel is studying the possibility of a series about this character

Disney + and Marvel Studios are planning a series based on one of the protagonists of Wakandan culture. The spin-off would be confirmed soon by the company. The sequel to Black Panther production has already started, but apparently, it has been so much the impact of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that the company is already preparing more projects related to that nation. One of the obvious details is that T´Challa it would not be the protagonist of these.
Moviesblacknerdproblems.com

Black Panther #25 Review

Writer: Ta-Nehisi Coates / Artist(s): Daniel Acuna & Brian Stelfreeze / Marvel Comics. Ta-Nehisi Coates has led us down a long path that has altered and enhanced the Black Panther’s rich mythology for better and always. And now Black Panther #25 brings Coates’ epic Afrofuturism saga to an exciting, heartfelt close.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Danai Gurira Rumored to Reprise Role as Okoye

Sources are reporting that Danai Gurira is confirmed to reprise her role as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A feature in The Hollywood Reporter documents several high profile Hollywood lawyers, including Guriras attorney, Jamie Mandelbaum. The report states that the representative brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Black Panther TV series reportedly confirms fan-favourite cast member

Danai Gurira's lawyers have reportedly brokered a deal for the actress to appear as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther TV show on Disney+. This comes in addition to her already-announced performance in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, following the original 2018 film. The announcement was made by The...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Two ‘Black Panther’ Series May Be Coming to Disney+

When Black Panther originally premiered in 2018, it immediately became historic — not only for being the first Marvel movie to showcase a Black superhero lead with a predominantly Black cast but also for telling a story that seemed more nuanced than the usual “fun” superhero fare. The characters have remained popular as the franchise has evolved, with characters like Ayo of the Dora Milaje showing up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: “Black Panther” comics can be read for free on this platform

Those interested in any Marvel comic can purchase the editions separately or by paying the Comixology subscription model. However, Black Panther deliveries can be yours without the need to fork out anything in return. What you have to do to read the Black Panther comics for free is visit the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios postpones two of its next films

The Blade film is one of those that appears to have been dated by Marvel Studios. The company hopes to charge the end of 2023 with successes. Marvel It had just published the dates and titles for its Phase 4. However, within it, the production company had planned more productions, which, despite having many details to resolve, already had their space marked on the premiere schedule .