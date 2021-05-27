Mitch McConnell Saw the Insurrection Clearly and Then Decided He Liked It

US Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan inquiry into the January 6 Capitol insurrection Friday, using their filibuster power for the first time this year. The result ends efforts by Democrats and moderate Republicans to account for the circumstances surrounding the deadliest event at the Capitol building in 200 years. Trump supporters, after listening to a speech from then then-president Donald Trump, stormed the building in what appeared to be an attempt to impede the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory and establish Trump as the sitting president. Five people died during the riot, including one Capitol Police officer.