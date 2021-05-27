Mitch McConnell Saw the Insurrection Clearly and Then Decided He Liked It
In February, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described the events of January 6 and laid out the case against former President Trump in stark, unequivocal terms. The assault on the Capitol was an act of “terrorism.” An “attack” on our government. “Fellow Americans beat and bloodied police,” he intoned. And they did all of this for one reason: “They’d been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth because he was angry.”thebulwark.com