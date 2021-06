(Washington, DC) -- A new report is raising more questions about the origin of the coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal says a U.S. intelligence report showed three scientists at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 with symptoms similar to COVID-19. The lab is in the same city where the respiratory illness is thought to have originated. There's been speculation that the virus could have leaked from the lab, but the World Health Organization has said the likelihood of that is extremely low.