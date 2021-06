Here we stand, entering into a post-pandemic summer break season and kids everywhere are already complaining that they have nothing to do. Personally, I have a fourteen year old nephew sitting on the beach in Clearwater, Florida right now texting me that he's super bored and wants to come home. It's amazing how modern entertainment has spoiled every childs mind. Honestly, you can play video games with your friends 24/7/365, have access to every piece of information in the world at their fingertips, movies and shows on demand anytime they feel like watching something and yet they're all bored. If there was ever a time to start a mass migration of kids back to outside fun and games, it's now.