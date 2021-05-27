Cannabis Arrests Decline in Missouri’s State Parks

Thanks to the legalization of medical marijuana, cannabis-related arrests in Missouri’s state parks have dropped by 60% last year. The department changed its enforcement policies in April 2020 after the Missouri voters approved legalizing medical marijuana in 2018. Now, people who have cards certifying that they are medical marijuana patients are allowed to use the drug in private settings at state parks. Consuming marijuana in public settings, such as around campfires, is still prohibited, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.