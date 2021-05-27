Cancel
Your City Has Its Own Microbial 'Signature'

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Each city has its individual mix of tell-tale microbes, new research shows. "If you gave me your shoe, I could tell you with about 90% accuracy the city in the world from which you came," said study senior author Christopher Mason, director of the WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction in New York City.

Sciencespectrumnews.org

CRISPR tool creates long-lasting epigenome alterations

A new spin on the classic CRISPR gene-editing tool can alter the genome’s chemical tags and suppress gene expression for months. Researchers could use the approach to adjust the activity of genes tied to autism. CRISPR systems typically use an enzyme called Cas9 to cut target DNA sequences and remove...
ScienceBirmingham Star

Itnl study contradicts theory on susceptibility of covid

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): An international study has revealed that genetic variants responsible for Covid-19 severity among Europeans may not play a role in susceptibility of the spread of novel coronavirus infection among South Asians. This contradicts an earlier study carried out by a team of...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Brain Epigenetics Study Provides New Insights on Dementia

An international team of scientists led by the University of Exeter reports that it has unveiled new insights into how genes are regulated in dementia, including the discovery of 84 new genes linked to the disease. The collaboration combined and analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers devise new way to design clot-prone grafts for dialysis

People with end-stage renal disease often undergo hemodialysis, a life-sustaining blood-filtering treatment. To make the process as fast and efficient as possible, many people have "hemodialysis grafts" surgically implanted. These grafts are like bypasses, connecting a vein to a major artery, making it easier to access blood and ensuring the same blood doesn't get filtered twice.
New York City, NYadafruit.com

New York City Has Just Approved a Floating Pool in Its East River

This is definitely something I never saw I would see in my lifetime! Excited to check it out in person, write-up from Architectural Digest. Generally speaking, New Yorkers are open-minded people, but one experience in which city dwellers would never participate is taking a dip in the famously contaminated East River. Even on the hottest summer days, this particular body of water simply isn’t appealing to anyone who values personal hygiene. However, a group of four innovative friends is calling for a serious cleanup job by way of a giant plus sign–shaped floating pool (after the group’s name, + POOL) just north of the Manhattan Bridge, which connects Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood to Brooklyn’s Dumbo. Without any chemicals and additives, the pool filters more than 600,000 gallons of East River water that floats through the pool’s barriers every day. Plus, New Yorkers will hardly ever turn down a chance to plunge into a chic and photogenic pool.
Sciencelabroots.com

Bacteria May Influence Fear in Babies

The microbes that call the human gastrointestinal tract home are with us since birth (or even earlier) and seem to have a powerful influence on our developmental, physical, and mental health. Researchers are learning more about the complex interplay between gut microbes and the genes they carry and express, and human physiology. The gut microbiome is even directly connected to the brain. Scientists have now found evidence that suggests the gut microbes in an infant have an impact on how those babies perceive danger, in non-social situations.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Healthbioengineer.org

New super-resolution technique allows for more detailed brain imaging

Reston, VA (Embargoed until 5:00 p.m. EDT, Sunday, June 13, 2021) – A new imaging technique has the potential to detect neurological disorders–such as Alzheimer’s disease–at their earliest stages, enabling physicians to diagnose and treat patients more quickly. Termed super-resolution, the imaging methodology combines position emission tomography (PET) with an external motion tracking device to create highly detailed images of the brain. This research was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging’s 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.
Scienceworldcapitaltimes.com

Researchers’ algorithm to make CRISPR gene editing more precise

It eventually became a Nobel prize-winning revolution when researchers first engineered CRISPR as a gene editing technology for bacterial, plant, animal and human cells. The potential of the technology is great and span from curing genetically disposed diseases to applications in agricultural and industrial biotechnology, but there are challenges. -...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

100,000 star nurseries mapped in first-of-its-kind survey

Stellar nurseries, the cauldrons of gas and dust where stars are forged, are far more diverse than astronomers first thought, according to a new, first-of-its kind survey. Astronomers at the Physics at High Angular Resolution in Nearby Galaxies (PHANGS) project have systematically charted more than 100,000 nurseries across 90 galaxies, and found that each one is far more unique than first thought.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

A “Living Pharmacy” That Can Shift the Body’s Circadian Clock

Many of us are familiar with the undesirable physical and mental effects of a disrupted sleep/wake cycle caused by traveling across multiple time zones or working irregular hours. A collaborative project designed to address these issues is working to develop a “living pharmacy” – a personalized, wireless and fully implantable device that can control the body’s circadian clock.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Two New Species of Ancient, Burrowing Mammal Ancestors Discovered in China

120-million-year-old animals evolved ‘scratch digging’ traits independently. A joint research team led by Dr. Fangyuan Mao and Dr. Chi Zhang from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Jin Meng from the American Museum of Natural History have discovered two new species of mammal-like, burrowing animals that lived about 120 million years ago in what is now northeastern China.
Sciencejournaliststoolbox.org

Science Resources

A social listening tool designed to bridge the gap between journalists and scientists within social media platforms. The main goal is to help journalists find trending scientific content. An editorially independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit service for journalists and scientists. Its goal is to help get more science into news stories. It...
Carsscitechdaily.com

New Tool Created to Aid in Development, Efficiency of Hydrogen-Powered Cars

Widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles over traditional electric vehicles requires fuel cells that can convert hydrogen and oxygen safely into water — a serious implementation problem. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are addressing one aspect of that roadblock by developing new computational tools and models needed to better...