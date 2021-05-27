In-person look at FSU’s commitment to invest in the state of Florida

Parking spots filled quickly as anxious kids and their parents made their way to the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay. Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell made it a point to touch down in the city of champions to showcase the talent and community of the city. Upon arrival, the smiling faces of coaches and staff were on the display. The excitement building was as thick as the heat. Equipment including pop-ups, football dummies were laid out in the field and soon there would be little legs dashing between them learning the proper tackling form.