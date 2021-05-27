newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Scottish islanders raise a stink over vast salmon graveyard

By Leonie Chao-Fong
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuV58_0aDgjLqs00

Huge quantities of diseased salmon from Scottish fish farms are being dumped in an open landfill on the Western Isles in contravention of environmental guidelines, campaigners have said.

Hundreds of thousands of unprocessed fish are being disposed of on a beach in North Uist by the firm Whiteshore Cockles, according to The Times.

The “secret salmon graveyard” is left to “stink to high heaven”, polluting the air for the local community, environmental activists claim.

In one video released by the group the Scottish Salmon Watch, fish are seen awaiting disposal with blood seeping out of a container near the crofting township of Kyles Paible.

Dan Staniford, the group’s director, said: “The authorities have turned a blind eye to the continued dumping of diseased farmed salmon in landfill at Whiteshore Cockles for well over a decade.

“Scotland’s secret salmon graveyard stinks to high heaven and must be shut down now.”

The paper said Whiteshore Cockles has admitted its methods had caused issues for the islanders.

“The current system of burying the fish waste has one major drawback,” the company wrote to Western Isles council.

“The fish are all kept outside while the burial area is being prepared, and if there is a southwest wind then odours can be prevalent within the local community.

“The pits are covered with several layers of seaweed to allow for the natural regeneration of the ground but again, till the waste has settled, there is always the risk of smells dispersing widely.”

Dead salmon that is dumped in open landfill sites can present a biosecurity risk, according to the animal rights group Peta.

The EU has urged the UK to comply with environmental legislation and raised concerns over the disposal of unprocessed fish in landfills on previous occasions, the paper said.

It said Whiteshore Cockles had been granted a temporary exemption in 2016 by the Scottish government to keep burying fish.

Although the firm’s owner, Angus MacDonald, had promised in 2018 to stop disposing of the carcasses in this method, three years later nothing had yet been done.

He said: “I really don’t want to be burying these fish, believe you me.

“I want to convert them into bio oil which is great for the environment.”

One environmental campaigner, Ewan Kennedy, said it was “extremely concerning” to learn that the diseased fish “dead from viruses” were being buried beneath sand dunes.

“It’s also concerning that post-Brexit there’s no possibility of the UK government facing the threat of enormous fines,” he added.

Western Isles Council said it was aware of the concerns around the facility.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

136K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Islanders#Dead Fish#Wind Farms#The Times#The Scottish Salmon Watch#Peta#Eu#Post Brexit#Western Isles Council#Salmon Graveyard#Scottish Fish Farms#Dead Salmon#Diseased Farmed Salmon#Diseased Salmon#Burying Fish#Seaweed#Unprocessed Fish#Sand Dunes#Open Landfill Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
Related
Agriculturedallassun.com

Declining biodiversity in wild Amazon fisheries

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): While dozens of wild fish species are commonly consumed in the Peruvian Amazon, the people there could suffer major nutritional shortages if ongoing losses in fish biodiversity continue, as per the findings of a new study. Furthermore, the increasing use of aquaculture and other substitutes...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

No trips abroad? Caretaker wanted for 400-acre Scottish island... with just birds for company - and you must have 'powerboat-driving competency'

It's the perfect summer getaway for those not wanting to worry about social distancing or the holiday green list – an uninhabited island with only birds for company. An opportunity has arisen for a caretaker to look after a 400-acre Scottish island. Isle Martin has been the site of a monastery, a herring curing station and a flour mill, but is now designated as a bird sanctuary.
AgricultureBBC

Fish farmers concerns over prospect of coalition with Scottish Greens

Scottish salmon farmers have raised concerns about Green MSP influence on their industry if a co-operation deal is struck with the SNP government. The prospect of any deal is alarming others in the food industry, who see the Scottish Greens as hostile to business growth and livestock farming. On aquaculture,...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

In the pipeline: networks to warm UK homes using surplus heat

Tens of thousands of homes, offices and hospitals could soon be warmed with surplus heat from factories, incinerator plants and even disused mine shafts under plans by the government to fund low-carbon heating. The government will spend £30m to help set up heat networks across cities including London, Glasgow and...
EconomyTelegraph

Scottish business quakes as SNP nears deal with Greens

The head of Glasgow’s Chamber of Commerce did not hold back when he warned of a crisis in trust between businesses and the Scottish Government. “At times it seems like the Government is lecturing the business community on fair work, the green economy, as if the business community are a bunch of naughty schoolchildren who need to be brought to heel,” Stuart Patrick told The Herald in December.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Plastic in Galapagos seawater, beaches and animals

Plastic pollution has been found in seawater, on beaches and inside marine animals at the Galapagos Islands. A new study—by the University of Exeter, Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) and the Galapagos Science Center—found plastic in all marine habitats at the island of San Cristobal, where Charles Darwin first landed in Galapagos.
U.K.BBC

Wanted: Caretaker to look after uninhabited Scottish island

A remote and uninhabited Scottish island is looking for a resident caretaker. Isle Martin, near Ullapool, has no full-time residents but needs someone to keep the island in shape for visitors this summer. If months of lockdown didn't faze you, living without a soul for miles around might be the...
AgriculturePosted by
Newsweek

Australia Could Lose Over $775M in Crops as Millions of Mice Invade Fields

Australian farmers could face a more than $775 million loss in crops from a plague of mice that are taking over their fields in New South Wales, the Associated Press reported. To try to prevent the mice from devouring everything, the state government has ordered 1,320 gallons of bromadiolone, a banned poison, from India. Approval from a federal government regulator has yet to come, and there are concerns that other animals, such as wedge-tail eagles and family pets, might be exposed to the deadly poison.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Banned pesticide blamed for killing bees may be approved for fish farms

The Scottish government appears ready to approve a banned insecticide blamed for destroying bee populations for use in Scottish salmon farms, according to internal documents seen by the Guardian, as MEPs warn of its potentially “devastating” impact on aquatic life. The insecticide is one of three nicotine-based, or neonicotinoid, chemicals...
AgricultureNew Scientist

Pesticide-resistant blood-sucking lice threaten wild and farmed fish

Efforts to rid fish farms of blood-sucking aquatic lice by using chemical pesticides have ended up giving the pests increasing resistance, leading to widespread infestations in the north-eastern Atlantic Ocean. Somewhat like ticks on land animals, salt-water-living salmon lice (Lepeophtheirus salmonis) hook on the skin of salmonids (mainly salmon and...
AgriculturePosted by
TheConversationCanada

Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows

Pacific salmon are foundation species to British Columbia’s coastal ecosystem, and have been a key source of nutrients and energy to some of Canada’s most iconic species, including bears and killer whales, for thousands of years. More recently, they have shared their waters with net pens filled with non-native Atlantic salmon that are being farmed for food. Some wild Pacific salmon populations have been in sharp decline since the early 1990s. For example, more than half of all Chinook salmon populations in southern B.C. are endangered or threatened. For decades, scientists have been trying to pinpoint the exact causes of...
AgricultureGizmodo

Farmed Salmon Could Be Spreading a Deadly Disease to Their Wild Counterparts

If you’re the type who only buys wild fish to eat and would never touch the farmed stuff, just know the two may not be as separate as you think. New research published in Science Advances on Wednesday found that an infectious virus known as Piscine orthoreovirus-1, or PRV-1, may have spread from Atlantic salmon aquafarms to wild Pacific salmon.
Petshawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Australia’s Mouse Problem Affecting Farms and More

Australia is in the middle of a serious mouse problem. It’s not the entire country—but several parts of eastern Australia have been hit. And the trouble is growing. It’s been a rough few years to be a farmer in the Australian state of New South Wales—which the government says supplies about a quarter of the country’s agricultural output.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Plans for six-hour hearing tests on wild minke whales condemned as ‘completely unacceptable’

Plans by Norway to capture and run tests on minke whales have come under fire from scientists and wildlife experts who say the experiments are "completely unacceptable" and could cause injury and stress to the animals.A dozen juvenile minke whales will be caught in nets off Lofoten, Norway, held between two rafts for up to six hours with electrodes placed under the skin, before being satellite-tagged and released back into the sea. Researchers hope the study – which is being funded by US oil and energy authorities, fishery authorities and the US Navy – will measure the whales' hearing and...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Plastic debris on remote islands raises temperatures by 2.5C and threatens turtle populations

Accumulated plastic debris on the beaches of two remote island groups increased local maximum temperatures by nearly 2.5C, new research has found. A study of Henderson Island in the South Pacific and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean, found that plastic pollution acts as an insulator, increasing the temperature of the underlying sand.
AgricultureBBC

Mouse plague deals fresh blow to Australian farmers

Warning: This video contains graphic content. Rural Australia has taken a battering over the last few years, with drought, fires and floods. Some farmers finally caught a break with good conditions and a bumper crop. Those conditions were also ideal for mice, and their numbers have exploded across parts of New South Wales. Three farmers spoke with the BBC about living through the worst mouse plague in memory.
Charitiesadventistchurch.com

Grey Nomads raise $21K for Solomon Islands bomb victims

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Australian Grey Nomads camp was back this year (May 7 to 15), with attendees raising more than $A21,000 for the victims of the recent bomb blast in Honiara, Solomon Islands. More than 470 people gathered at Stuarts Point Convention Centre...