newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Tisbury, MA

Following the Way of the Fierce Bison

By Bill Eville
vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI received an email recently that began: “I found the fierce bison underpants.”. A photo was included and although I remembered the phrase, the image of the underwear — blue with a set of large, white teeth on the front — came as a bit of a shock. The email...

vineyardgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tisbury, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Sharp Teeth#Union Seminary#Paris Reviews#The Vineyard Gazette#Whalers#Seminarians#Fire#Underwear#Fathers#Nudity#Retrospect#Happy Stories#Writers#Time
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Related
Shoppingfinebooksmagazine.com

Freeman’s Books & Manuscripts Auction Achieves $525,861

Philadelphia — Freeman’s is pleased to announce the results of our May 20 Books and Manuscripts auction, which featured a 98% sell-through rate and impressive sales of Pennsylvania material, WWII posters, rare editions, and more. The 131-lot auction achieved $525,861 in total, surpassing its pre-sale estimate. “The forty poster lots...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Newsweek

21 Enticing Books to Take Along This Summer

As warm weather descends upon us, and some of us prepare to venture back outside to enjoy parks and beaches, what better companion is there than a delicious summer read? This season's titles include a hefty dose of books about books and white collar business tales that read more like thrillers than nonfiction. This list will keep you entertained long after summer ends.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Rachel Cusk’s Second Place is a literary Pepsi challenge

M, the narrator of Rachel Cusk’s curious new book, Second Place, is in many respects the inverse of Faye, the paradoxically taciturn narrator of the author’s landmark Outline trilogy. Over the course of those three novels, which adopted some of the techniques of auto-fiction in their efforts to get as close to the essence and experience of real life as possible, Faye, a writer, remained on the periphery of the narrative, saying very little, while a series of people she met confided in her about their lives.
Books & Literatureinews.co.uk

Second Place by Rachel Cusk, review: A feverish look at genius and the male gaze

Second place: those two words might conjure very different ideas depending on whose head they are rolling through. For M, the narrator of Rachel Cusk’s latest novel, “‘Second place’ pretty much summed up how I felt about myself and my life… I could never win.” For her husband Tony, “it doesn’t mean that. It means parallel world. Alternative reality”. Some privileges run soul-deep.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
newschain

5 new books to read this week

1. Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon is published in hardback by Merky Books priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now. Dark, magical, and incredibly satisfying, Sorrowland is a fantastical tale that grapples with America’s history of racism and marginalised communities. Vern, a black woman with albinism, rebels against her remote community held in the grip of a religious cult. Still a teenager, she escapes the compound where she grew up and gives birth to twins in the woods. Both hunted and haunted, Vern discovers her body changing as she develops frightening extra-sensory powers. Amid her struggle for survival with two uncanny children in tow, there is a wider mystery looming, threatening to become a matter of life and death. This gripping gender-bending yarn from UK-based American author Rivers Solomon is yet another fine offering from Stormzy’s #Merky Books.9/10(Review by Emily Pennink)
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: In a year of loss, two novels help Susan Straight rethink family and home

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. During this year of upheaval, uncertainty and deep grief, ideas about what makes a home have obsessed us. Babies spent a year inside, teens rarely left their bedrooms, parents took care of three and four generations of family. Some people chafed at their inability to leave a residence; others burrowed more deeply into the space between walls. The precarious nature of shelter was everywhere around us — tents, shopping carts, encampments hidden under bridges and in the woods.
Books & Literaturesixtyandme.com

5 Books to Curl Up with This Spring

So many books, so little time! How I wish I could read every single book that appeals to me. How do we pick and choose?. Here is a smattering of books I’ve enjoyed in the last few weeks. One non-fiction, an Australian mystery, a historical fiction novel, something rather juicy, and a thought-provoking novel I found unsettling at times.
Books & Literaturetorforgeblog.com

6 Suburban Mystery & Thriller Novels

Aggie Blum Thompson’s debut novel I Don’t Forgive You is a page-turning domestic thriller set in her home town Washington D.C. In anticipation of this release about motherhood and fatal secrets on June 8th, here are 5 more mysteries and thrillers set in the suburbs!. As a photographer in New...
Books & Literatureyoursun.com

'Sauntering' is a collection of narratives about seeing while walking

“Sauntering: Writers Walk Europe,” edited by Duncan Minshull, is a work of impressive scope. Sixty authors write about their walks through 22 European countries, from Petrarch climbing Mount Ventoux in 1350, to Kate Humble on her own French stroll in 2018, and Minshull has culled their work into excerpts ranging from one page to six.
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

The Book Club of My Dreams Was at the Library All Along

A successful book club needs three things to thrive: delicious food, decent wine and wonderful people. Only the first two, food and wine, are easy to find. It is the third element, the people, that is like a jigsaw puzzle with a thousand pieces—something that promises to look like the pretty picture on the box, but which is so complex you may quit before it’s done.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Tale as Old as Time: Romance Books 2021

In researching her forthcoming retelling of “Beauty and the Beast,” Rebekah Weatherspoon turned to many sources, including the original French story, published in 1740, and the popular 1991 Disney animated film. “I read all the versions I could find to see what I could layer in,” she says. For instance, “I knew readers would want a parallel to the library scene in the Disney version. I had to see what was there and then mold it into the existing universe.”
Books & Literaturegoodmenproject.com

Why Do You Write?

Ask a writer why they write and you’ll get a thousand answers or at least a thousand essays. I’ve written nearly that many responses to this age-old question since I started writing as a hobby maybe 20 years ago. I’m taking a revision class right now and our instructor had...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: The spellbinding 'Revival Season' makes Monica West an author to watch

- - - Monica West's "Revival Season" is an emotionally fecund and spellbinding debut novel. The book opens with a Black family on a road trip through the American South during the summer of 2018. The Hortons leave their home in Texas in search of souls to save and bodies to heal. The family is helmed by a wounded healer, Samuel, a prizefighter turned pastor who rules his home with an iron fist. Joanne, his wife, is a prisoner in her marriage who bears the brunt of her husband's emotional and physical abuse. The elder son, Caleb, is eager to mold himself in his domineering father's image. Hannah, the youngest child, has cerebral palsy. Hannah's disability is a kind of liability for the curative powers from which Papa derives his reputation and on whose earning power the family depends. The story is deftly narrated by Miriam, a 15-year-old girl who is wrestling with her father's brutality, her faith in God, her mother's unraveling and the revelation of her own healing powers.
Books & Literaturepw.org

GalleyCrush: Poet Warrior

Today’s GalleyCrush is Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, forthcoming from W. W. Norton on September 7, 2021. Perfect pitch: “Poet Laureate Joy Harjo offers a vivid, lyrical, and inspiring call for love and justice in this contemplation of her trailblazing life.”. First lines: “To imagine the spirit of poetry is much...
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Living with a sense of forever

A memorable Mark Twain story centers around Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn and Joe Harper attending their own funerals. Seems Tom, Huck and Joe spent a few nights on Jackson’s Island but didn’t tell anyone. Their families assume they’re dead and hold funerals at a local church. In due course, Tom, Huck and Joe sneak into an unoccupied balcony in the church and eavesdrop on their own services.
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

Edgar Allan Poe Once Wrote a Wildly Successful Seashell Guidebook

When you think of the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, what comes to mind? His work played a foundational role in the mystery and horror literature that followed. His command of Gothic imagery retains an ability to unnerve even today. And his fiction continues to inspire writers working in the present century — even though some elements of his work (his take on race, especially) make for troubling reading today.
Books & Literaturethevintagenews.com

The Grapes Of Ruff: John Steinbeck Wrote A Werewolf Novel

John Steinbeck wrote a werewolf novel? He certainly did. And although Murder at Full Moon may never see the light of day, fans are hoping Steinbeck’s werewolf novel will be unleashed!. Long before he crafted classics such as The Grapes of Wrath and East of Eden, Steinbeck tried publishing a...