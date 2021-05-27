Following the Way of the Fierce Bison

- - - Monica West's "Revival Season" is an emotionally fecund and spellbinding debut novel. The book opens with a Black family on a road trip through the American South during the summer of 2018. The Hortons leave their home in Texas in search of souls to save and bodies to heal. The family is helmed by a wounded healer, Samuel, a prizefighter turned pastor who rules his home with an iron fist. Joanne, his wife, is a prisoner in her marriage who bears the brunt of her husband's emotional and physical abuse. The elder son, Caleb, is eager to mold himself in his domineering father's image. Hannah, the youngest child, has cerebral palsy. Hannah's disability is a kind of liability for the curative powers from which Papa derives his reputation and on whose earning power the family depends. The story is deftly narrated by Miriam, a 15-year-old girl who is wrestling with her father's brutality, her faith in God, her mother's unraveling and the revelation of her own healing powers.