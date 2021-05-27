newsbreak-logo
How to Get Rid of Spiders and Keep Them Out of Your House

By Arricca Elin Sansone
countryliving.com
Cover picture for the articleWith hundreds of types of spiders in the U.S. that may occasionally end up indoors, chances are you’ll see one in your home from time to time. Along with gnats, fruit flies, and cockroaches, most people don't like to cohabitate with these critters. But how do you know if you have a spider problem? “For some people, one spider is too much,” says Rick Vetter, retired research associate and arachnologist at the University of California, Riverside. “However, most spiders are harmless to people with the exception of the brown recluse and black widow. If you live in areas with these spiders, you should be aware of what they look like and how to deal with them.”

