WATCH: Otters play in bucket of ice

To be sure, life is an exciting adventure, especially if you are always looking for new and exciting things to do. Sometimes we find exciting things in the most unexpected places. This is certainly true for me, as I discovered something truly exciting this past week. I read a fantastic book titled, “Free and Fearless: The Amazing Impact of One Precious Life”, by Phil Moser. After reading this book, I wrote Phil a note saying that, “if the position of president of your fan club is open, I would like to apply.” The reason I was so excited about this book and its author is that he had a way of tugging at your heart strings on almost every page.