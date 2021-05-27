newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti share “Miss The Rage” music video

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Miss The Rage" was a hit before it was officially released thanks to a snippet that quickly went viral, and the official release of the Trippie Redd-helmed, Playboi Carti-featuring song saw it debut at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. For the music video, the rappers seem to have dumped a fair amount of the budget into gasoline, judging from how much of the stuff they spread around to start all the glorious explosions in the junkyard alley setting. It's fun to watch, and Carti looks very sick in his balaclava. Check it out above.

www.thefader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Playboi Carti
Person
Trippie Redd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Explosions#Rappers#Video Music#Viral Video#Hot Video#Miss#Rage#Fun#Billboard#Gasoline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicgrimygoods.com

Hot Artist Alert: Fana Hues Shares New Music Video for Luscious Single “Lay Up”

For Pasadena local musician Fana Hues, music is not just a profession or a passion; it’s a tightly woven net shimmering with jewels of her family, friends and an innate purpose. It’s a space where Hues can explore her emotions free from the restraints society can place on a young woman and her emotions. It’s a catalyst for making others feel better, and a way to find clarity among all the notions and ideas swirling around in her head that eventually find their way into a song.
CelebritiesDaily Northwestern

Rapper Playboi Carti performs latest album during Dillo Day 2021 set

BET award-winning rapper Playboi Carti brought an energetic performance to screens at this year’s virtual Dillo Day Saturday night. Carti opened with “Stop Breathing” and closed with “@MEH” — both songs from his latest album, “Whole Lotta Red,” which was released last year. He also performed songs from his album...
Musicedmidentity.com

Louis The Child Arrives with a Music Video for “So What”

Following the release of “So What” and a tour announcement to mark an era of Euphoria, Louis The Child drops in with a music video. Between Louis The Child‘s dreamy production and A R I Z O N A‘s vibrant sound, it only seems natural for the two to link up in the studio and appear with the uplifting tune “So What.” Louis The Child released the song as the first single from their forthcoming Euphoria project and simultaneously announced a 2021 tour across the US along with some festivals as well. Now, hot off the heels of the song’s release and tour announcement, Louis The Child is amping up anticipation for the project by releasing a music video for the tune!
Celebritieshypebeast.com

J. Cole Drops Fiery 'Amari' Music Video

Following the long-awaited release of his sixth studio album The Off-Season last week, J.Cole is keeping the momentum at a high with a new music video for one of the tracklist’s frontrunners, “Amari.”. Directed by Mez for Heirs — the same brain behind the video for Cole’s 2019 track “Middle...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Vance Joy releases new song + music video, “Missing Piece”

Today, Vance Joy has released a brand new song called “Missing Piece” — the first taste of new solo music from him in three years. The single follows his most recent collaboration with Benny Blacno and Marshmello, “You.”. “Missing Piece” was written virtually during a COVID-19 lockdown by Vance Joy...
Musicallkpop.com

MONSTA X flips a coin in 2nd music video teaser for 'Gambler'

MONSTA X is only days away from their latest comeback!. On May 30 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled the second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Gambler," the title track off of their upcoming album 'One of a Kind.' In the clip, the members are seen dressed sleek in expensive suits, making their way through a luxurious hotel. The teaser ends with the release information for the song against a shot of a flipping coin.
Musicmetalinsider.net

The Devil Wears Prada share preview clip of “Forlorn” music video

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a preview clip of their new music video “Forlorn” that will be premiering Friday May 21st. The song will be featured on their upcoming EP, ZII, which is a follow up to their 2010 EP, Zombie. The new EP is also scheduled to drop on May 21st via Solid State Records.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Seventeen shares music video for 'All My Love' acoustic version

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video. The K-pop group released a special video Wednesday for the "All My Love" acoustic version. The video shows the members of Seventeen performing in a sunny, breezy field. The members wear coordinating white shirts and blue jeans.
MusicThe FADER

Mustafa shares new video “The Hearse”

Toronto singer-songwriter Mustafa shared the gripping video for his latest single "The Hearse," the fourth from his upcoming album When Smoke Rises. Following powerful releases like "Ali," "Air Forces" and "Stay Alive," his latest continues to center his close-knit community as they grapple with the depths of grief and loss.
Musicnextmosh.com

Dropkick Murphys share “L-EE-B-O-Y” animated music video

The animated adventures of the Dropkick Murphys continue with the newly released video for “L-EE-B-O-Y,” from the band’s new album ‘Turn Up That Dial.’ Illustrated and animated by Adam Murphy and edited by Oliver Riley-Smith – the same team that was behind DKM’s raucous, slapstick video for “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding” – “L-EE-B-O-Y” finds the band toasting bagpipe player Lee Forshner.
Beauty & FashionComplex

South London Rapper KAM-BU Shares Trippy Visuals For “Dumpling”

KAM-BU, a rising rapper from South London, is bringing a young and fresh energy to the British music scene. With a sound that’s as hard-hitting and menacing as it is introspective and socially conscious, KAM-BU’s razor-sharp lyricism and artistry have landed him magazine front covers and column inches aplenty. Whether he’s doing fashion campaigns with Gucci or writing bars in the booth, he is one of the most promising talents in the UK’s creative landscape today.
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Uzi Vert Hops on Juice WRLD's “Lucid Dreams (Remix)"

In celebration of the three-year anniversary of Juice WRLD‘s debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance, Interscope Records has reissued the record with some fresh material, one being a “Lucid Dreams (Remix)” that features Lil Uzi Vert. And to coincide with the release of the new tune, Juice WRLD‘s team also...
MusicTrendHunter.com

Taco Chain Music Videos

Taco Bell and Lil Nas X have joined forces to follow up the famed rapper's iconic 'Montero' music video with a new release that pays homage to his pre-fame self, when he worked at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell. The 'Sun Goes Down' music video shows Lil Nas X looking back into his past, with portions of the video taking place within an Anaheim Taco Bell location. A current Taco Bell employee also features in the video, who works alongside the rapper behind the restaurant counter.
MusicNME

EarthGang share music video for new freestyle ‘Aretha’

Atlanta duo EarthGang have shared a new freestyle titled ‘Aretha’ and music video. The song is the second in the group’s #GHETTOGODS series, which pays homage to their musical legends, after they put their spin on Drake and Rick Ross‘ ‘Lemmon Pepper Freestyle’ earlier this month. The track was produced...
San Francisco, CAhypebeast.com

24kGoldn Releases Music Video for "Company" Featuring Future

There’s a plethora of artists who made their mark on the music industry throughout the quarantine period, and one of those happens to be 24kGoldn. The rapper who was born and bred on the west coast in San Francisco, CA is on a high right now after dropping his latest album El Dorado towards the tail end of March, and now he’s returned with the release of his newest video for “Company” that features Future.
MusicNME

Brave Brothers shares a sneak peek of Brave Girls’ upcoming music video

Brave Girls’ producer Brave Brothers has shared a sneak peek of the group’s new music video which drops later this June. On May 27, the hitmaker gave fans a teaser of the girl group’s highly anticipated comeback release by sharing a blurry image from the set of the music video. In his Instagram post, the producer also included a string of hashtags like “brave girls” and “spoiler”.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Flick Up Together

Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated second studio album Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day last year. Initially welcomed to mixed reactions from longtime fans of the Atlanta rapper, many of the album's tracks have since experienced relative success among audiences. The project, entirely produced by Kanye West, marked a new era in the 24-year-old artists' musical direction.