Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti share “Miss The Rage” music video
"Miss The Rage" was a hit before it was officially released thanks to a snippet that quickly went viral, and the official release of the Trippie Redd-helmed, Playboi Carti-featuring song saw it debut at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. For the music video, the rappers seem to have dumped a fair amount of the budget into gasoline, judging from how much of the stuff they spread around to start all the glorious explosions in the junkyard alley setting. It's fun to watch, and Carti looks very sick in his balaclava. Check it out above.www.thefader.com