newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

AP source: Caroline Kennedy considered for ambassadorship

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, AAMER MADHANI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3325_0aDgiYyS00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is giving serious consideration to nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve in a high-profile ambassadorial role, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.

Biden is considering nominating her for another posting in Asia but details of where she might be asked to serve are still in flux, according to the individual who has knowledge about the ambassadorial selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Kennedy served as former President Barack Obama’s chief envoy to Tokyo for much of his second term in the White House

The White House declined to comment.

Kennedy, a scion of one of America’s most high-profile political families, threw her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process. In a Boston Globe editorial to announce her endorsement, she praised Biden for his long career as a public servant and fondly recalled Biden visiting Tokyo as vice president while she was ambassador.

“(Biden) stepped off Air Force Two wearing his aviator glasses and a big smile,” she wrote in the Globe ahead of the New Hampshire primary last year. “He radiated American optimism and generosity of spirit. He made clear that America would always stand by our allies, and that we were committed to keeping the region peaceful and prosperous. He delivered tough messages as well, but he did it in private, with skill and respect.”

Kennedy, along with her uncle Sen. Ted Kennedy, also offered a critical early endorsement to Obama in his 2008 run for the White House.

Biden is expected to soon announce his first major tranche of political ambassadorial nominations, according to White House officials.

The Associated Press has previously reported that he is expected to nominate former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve in China, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in India, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in Japan, and former deputy secretary of state Tom Nides to Israel.

Ken Salazar, a former colleague of Biden’s in the Senate and Obama-era Interior Department secretary, is a top candidate for the Mexico ambassadorship. Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Sen. John McCain and a longtime friend of the president and first lady Jill Biden, is under consideration for an ambassadorial position, including leading the U.N. World Food Program.

Prominent Democratic fundraisers Denise Bauer, Jane Hartley and David Cohen have also emerged as leading contenders for postings in France, Italy and Canada, respectively, according to people familiar with the White House deliberations but also not authorized to publicly comment on the matter. During the Obama administration, Bauer served as ambassador to Belgium, and Hartley was ambassador to France and Monaco. Cohen is a top executive at the cable company Comcast.

View All 91 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Ken Salazar
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Caroline Kennedy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cindy Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#Democratic State#Ap#The White House#Boston Globe#American#State Department#Senate#Interior Department#Republican#Monaco#Ambassador#President Joe Biden#State Tom#Daughter#Anonymity#Tokyo#Canada#Chicago#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionClick10.com

AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to announce he is nominating former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India, according to a person familiar with the matter. With the selections, Biden...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden just dethroned the Welfare Queen

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has been compared to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson and has even been called the "Anti-Reagan." But there's another legendary political character that people should cite to explain why Biden's governing approach during his first 100 days in office is such a radical break from the past.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Failed OMB nominee Neera Tanden gets role as Biden adviser

Neera Tanden will join the Biden administration as a senior adviser to the president more than two months after she withdrew as President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Office of Budget and Management. In the new role, the health policy expert will help mitigate the ramifications of a potential...
Presidential ElectionIJR

Ex-Trump Official Grenell: Susan Rice Is Taking Over Biden, Acting as a 'Shadow President'

When former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign in April 2019, it appeared that something about him had changed in the two years of his absence from the national stage. It was apparent, though perhaps not glaring, that his mental capacity had diminished. But, at that time, it was still possible to pass off his lapses as the gaffes he’d become so famous for.
Presidential ElectionCNN

The 'headache' Trump left behind for Biden on the White House lawn

(CNN) — The project that's currently tearing up the White House's South Lawn initially landed on Donald Trump's desk. The White House was in need of substantial upgrades to its future security apparatus, updates that would include digging deeply and extensively, from the upper main driveway to the lower, across acres of pristine green grass. Times had changed since the last substantial overhaul of systems, and with the country facing new, known and unknown security threats from various entities, it was paramount the updates happen, the United States Secret Service told the White House, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke to CNN.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN gives Psaki a pass after admitting WH urges Biden not to take questions from reporters

CNN appears to be giving White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki a pass over her stunning admission that her team urges President Biden not to take questions from reporters. Appearing on David Axelrod's podcast, Psaki boasted to the CNN commentator how often Biden takes questions, even holding what she's called "mini press conferences," but revealed that isn't exactly what the president's communications team actually wants.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Biden skips Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 sign petition demanding school not invite him over abortion policies

JOE Biden skipped the University of Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 people signed a petition demanding he be barred over his abortion policies. Campaigners said they were "dismayed" by the president's "anti-religious liberty agenda", arguing he "defied the fundamental Catholic moral principles". Biden - America's second Catholic president - did...
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

You will never believe what Jen Psaki called Joe Biden

Listening to the exchange between Fox New’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the administration’s sudden announcement that masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated people, it was hard to tell what was worse: Psaki’s prevarication and condescension, or the way she referred to Biden. Having thought about it for a little while, though, I’m pretty sure it was the name Psaki gave to Biden.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Black Enterprise

Symone Sanders ‘Hurt’ By President Biden Not Giving Her Press Secretary Role

After being on the frontlines of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, Symone Sanders’s good friend recently admitted how “hurt” she was by the press secretary snub. A Washington Post feature on Sanders and her fiancé, D.C.’s director of culture and nightlife Shawn Townsend, unearthed Sanders’ feelings of being “stung” after Biden chose former Obama communications director Jen Psaki for the press secretary job, The Hill reports.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Obamas announce death of former first dog Bo

Bo, the Obama family's 12-year-old Portuguese water dog, died of cancer on Saturday afternoon, the former first couple announced. The big picture: Bo was 6 months old when he arrived at the White House in 2009, having been gifted by the late Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) to then-first daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.