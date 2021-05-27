newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Cuomo: New York state troopers to provide security at Jewish institutions

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
 2 days ago
© Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday touted his administration's efforts to combat antisemitic attacks by having state police provide security at Jewish institutions in the state.

Cuomo spoke about the move during his latest COVID-19 briefing, saying New York stands with "our Jewish brothers and sisters." The deployment was announced by his office earlier this week.

“We're going to provide additional state troopers to Jewish communities and especially Jewish religious and educational facilities, and we're going to be affording priority protection during Shabbos, because as you know there has been a disturbing number of incidents, and I want our message to be very loud and clear New Yorkers stand together in solidarity,” Cuomo said.

The governor maintained that individuals can have their opinions about renewed conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East, but condemned any antisemitic act.

“That is not an excuse for antisemitism towards anyone, period," he said.

"You have a political opinion about the Middle East conflict, you're entitled to it; you express that through an antisemitic act — it's un-American, it violates New York's ethic, and it is illegal. It's all three of the above,” he added.

The U.S. and other countries have

in antisemitic attacks recently amid

the latest conflict between Israel's armed forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Cuomo sent out a tweet Wednesday condemning the recent attacks in his state.

