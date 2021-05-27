Github to Scrape Programming Terms Like ‘Master’ and ‘Slave’?

The killing of George Floyd while in the custody of cops has set off and sparked an influx of fights and protests on the racial foul play that has proceeded continually in the United States for a considerable amount of time. As the collective indignation at the incident developed in the US, various organizations raised their voice with the protesters. These include numerous household brands, clothing, and fashion retailers, sporting companies, game publishers, fast food chains, and media outlets that are giving substantial donations to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) foundation to play their part in this fight against systematic oppression.