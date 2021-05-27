Two Rivers: Memorial Day safety

The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial beginning of the summer vacation season, and people will be heading to lakes and campsites across Kansas. At Lake Afton, superintendent Mark Sroufe said most of the campsites with electrical hookups have been booked, with about 30 remaining out of 210. He said there are plenty of primitive campsites available. Sroufe said it should be a great weekend for camping if the rain stays away. The forecast was calling for sunshine Friday and Saturday, with some afternoon showers Sunday and a chance of storms on Monday.