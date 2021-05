Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): The United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 20 percent complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday. "US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 13-20 per cent of the entire retrograde process. We expect to be able to provide weekly updates on the progress of the retrograde," the combatant command responsible for the Middle East and parts of Central Asia said in a statement.