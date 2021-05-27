Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irving, TX

Delayed Recycling Collection Services for Today, May 27

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 13 days ago

Solid Waste Services continues to experience a high level of demand on both the regular trash collection and brush and bulky pickup, which has resulted in delayed recycling collections. We apologize for the delay and for any inconvenience this may cause, but please be assured that Solid Waste Services continues to work to resolve the situation and resume normal regularly scheduled recycling collections. Residents may leave their blue bags at the curb as crews will be making collections tomorrow and potentially Saturday as needed. As alternative, residents can drop-off recyclables at the Hunter Ferrell Landfill, 101 E. Hunter Ferrell Road, if desired. The landfill is open 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The landfill is available for City of Irving residents only, and individuals are required to show proof of residency.

irving.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Society
Irving, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Trash Collection#Trash Bags#Solid Waste Services#E Hunter Ferrell Road#Drop Off Recyclables#Crews#Demand#Normal Operations#City#Residency#Alternative#Irving Residents#Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Argyle, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Argyle approves $1.1M street improvement contract

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council approved a contract worth more than $1.1 million for its 2021 Street Improvement Program. The town identified three street improvement projects needed this year — reconstructing Harpole Road from Shadow Wood Drive to Gibbons Road, Gibbons Road from FM 407 to Frenchtown, and Charyl Lynn Drive north of Joyce Drive. The first two will be asphalt paving, while Charyl Lynn will be paved with concrete, according to town documents.
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
dmagazine.com

After the Fatal Winter Storm, This Law Firm Wants to Hold the Utilities Accountable

Utility companies have long been protected from liability for blackouts. After February's deadly winter storm, a Dallas law firm hopes to finally hold them responsible. “Dying of hypothermia in Houston” should be a meme illustrated by a comical photo of a guy in a shearling-lined winter coat shivering in an overly air-conditioned office building in the middle of August. Instead, during the statewide rolling blackouts caused by February’s crippling ice storm, it became a tragic reality as temperatures dropped to 2 degrees in Dallas (11 degrees in Houston) and outages stretched for days.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...