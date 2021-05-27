The SBA's $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs more money. Help could be on the way.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the economy and has left small businesses worrying about their future. Since the first official announcement of the World Health Organization about the Coronavirus last January, it’s been a very long year and a quarter for American businesses and business owners. The CARES Act was a significant step for recovery, implemented on March 27th of 2020 to provide financial assistance to individuals and business owners facing economic hardship caused by the pandemic. Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has also offered several specific programs intended to keep businesses afloat.