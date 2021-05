It’s a good time to lock in a mortgage rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage remained the same today from Thursday, keeping rates at historical lows. As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12% with an APR of 3.30%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.42% with an APR of 2.70%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.10% with an APR of 3.20%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.14% with an APR of 3.99%.