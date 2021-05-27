Military Bowl Returns to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27th

It was Roman general Vegetius in his “Epitoma Rei Militaris” that stated the phrase “Igitur qui desiderat pacem, praeparet bellum”. In plain English, the meaning of this phrase is “If you want peace prepare for war”. College football is one of the oldest standing traditional sports in the United States and with such a vast and rich history of course intense rivalries between schools have emerged and cemented themselves to becoming a matter of national importance. If you are a fan of college football and online sports betting, looking into some of these college football rivalries and why they are as important as they are might just spark up your interest more so.