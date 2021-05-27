newsbreak-logo
Military Bowl Returns to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27th

The 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be played on Monday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, the Military Bowl Foundation announced today. The National Capital Region’s postseason college football bowl game continues to match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

