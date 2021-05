The Theta Xi chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce recently donated $9,000 to the North Texas Food Bank. The proceeds were raised during the fraternity’s 24th annual Crawfish Festival, held at “Pikeland” off of Highway 224 north of campus. Members of the chapter presented the funds to the food bank earlier this month, which will go toward providing 27,000 meals for people in need. The North Texas Food Bank distributes food across a large area with the help of several partner organizations, including the Commerce Food Pantry. Learn more about the food bank at their website.