The Pixel Stand arrived on store shelves alongside the Pixel 3, and despite some unique features provided by no other wireless charger, it was still just that — a stand capable of charging your phone. At $79, it was a tough sell even for Google die-hards, though a handful of sales throughout the last few years have made it more accessible. If you've been waiting to pick one up, you might want to keep holding your wallet back. A new Pixel Stand might be in the works to pair with the upcoming Pixel 6.