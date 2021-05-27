Cancel
Technology

Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) News: 27 May 2021

msspalert.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach business day, MSSP Alert broadcasts a quick lineup of news, analysis and chatter from across the managed security services provider ecosystem. The Content: Written for MSSPs, SOC as a Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and MSP security providers — and those who need to partner up with such companies.

www.msspalert.com
State
Florida State
Technologycisco.com

Cisco @ Equinix = Cloud Architecture at the Edge

There’s an adage that states if you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space. The same can be said for your network and datacenter infrastructure. Agile infrastructures that enable secure connectivity, flexibility, scalability and reliability, while delivering high-performance are imperative for dynamic business critical operations. According...
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

Application Gateway Service Market Projected to Show Strong Growth |Microsoft, Sap Se, Orange Business Services, F5 Networks, Palo Alto Networks

Infinity Business Insights has just released a new market research study named Global Application Gateway Service Market. The market research gives a comprehensive overview of the current and future phases of the Application Gateway Service market based on criteria such as significant sought-after events, research innovations, management strategies, market drivers, challenges and visions, and comprehensive industry subdivision and regional distribution.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market To Reach $97 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessnojitter.com

RingCentral Adds Deutsche Telekom to UCaaS Partner Roster

The RingCentral world domination tour continues. The latest stop is Germany, with a newly announced strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom (DT). This agreement aims to bring together RingCentral’s expertise in UCaaS and CCaaS with DT’s network leadership to deliver mobile-first, easy-to-use, and secure cloud communications services. As a mobile-first play, this is similar to the alliance between RingCentral and Vodafone, announced in December 2020, and to the strategic partnership Dialpad and T-Mobile announced in March.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) Remains The Only Crowd Management Company To Receive Homeland Security SAFETY Act Certification

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) is the leader in crowd management and event security. As such, we were the first to obtain SAFETY Act Designation and Certification for event security services and crowd management by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. CSC remains the only company in these industries to achieve these awards.
Technologyoptics.org

OFC 2021 to showcase products and innovations in telecom and data center optics in enhanced exhibition

WASHINGTON, DC, USA — The 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), being held 06 – 11 June 2021, will feature pioneering companies in the industry showcasing the optical and data networking innovations, technology and research powering communications networks worldwide. OFC exhibiting companies draw executives, technical experts, academia, media...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Network Traffic Analysis Market Is Booming Worldwide: SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik

Latest survey on Global Network Traffic Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Network Traffic. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Network Traffic market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik, NetFlow Auditor, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Genie Networks, Nokia, HPE, Colasoft, ManageEngine, Vectra AI, Inc., Darktrace, Plixer, IBM & Cisco Systems.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Internet of Things Security Market Impressive Gains including key players Intel, Verizon Enterprises Solutions, Symantec

JCMR recently introduced Global Internet of Things Security Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Intel, Verizon Enterprises Solutions, Symantec, Cisco Systems, IBM, Symantec Corporation, PTC Inc., Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd. Cisco Systems Inc. IBM Corporation Infineon Technologies Gemalto NV and ATAndT Inc., Infineon Technologies, TrustwaveThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Cisco’s Unified Computing System goes hybrid at Future Cloud event

Cisco Systems Inc. is expanding up its hybrid cloud program with a host of new technologies being announced at its Future Cloud virtual event today. Today’s announcements are the result of a multibillion-dollar investment aimed at building more cloud capabilities into every aspect of Cisco’s networking tools, with a focus on delivering “Continuity, Insights, Security, Connectivity and Operations,” the company said.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2027

Post thorough primary & secondary research on Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies industry segments, competitive landscape, historical data, and Covid-19 impact, industry experts provide accurate forecasts for 20XX-20XX. The current report on the Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies market is an exhaustive examination of this business space and is inclusive...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Integration Security Services Market to Observe Strong Development by Symantec ,IBM ,Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Integration Security Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Integration Security Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Integration Security Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Symantec Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Trend Micro, Inc. (Japam),Sophos Group plc (United Kingdom),Optiv Security (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),CGI Group Inc (Canada),DynTek Inc.(United States)
Computersenterprisetalk.com

Mavenir Will Provide 5G Solutions With Cloud Architecture On AWS

Internet software provider Mavenir can execute and take advantage of the cloud to change the way the world is connected native software on any cloud to construct the future of the Internet, the company announced Has supported the deployment and integration of cloud native communication network functions using communication infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Intel, Super Micro Computer, Dell

Latest survey on Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI). The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe) Company, Intel Corporation, Nec Corporation, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Dell Inc., Arm Holdings Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation & Softlayer Technologies, Inc..
Softwarebostonnews.net

IoT Softwares Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Cisco, McAfee, IBM, HP

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Softwares Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Softwares Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Softwares. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Dell EMC (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Salesforce (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/117423-global-iot-softwares-market.
aithority.com

AWS Public Sector Selects Buurst as a Strategic Provider for Smart Data Migration Workloads

Buurst, a leading enterprise-class data performance company, announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector has selected the company as a strategic provider for smart data migration. Buurst’s new Fuusion™ technology enables organizations to accelerate the migration of application workloads to AWS and AWS cloud-native services for data orchestration. “We...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cloud Business Email Market May Set New Growth Story | Google, Microsoft, NEC, Amazon Web Services

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Business Email Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Business Email market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Business Email Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsjumbonews.co.uk

Cloud Computing Stack Layers Market Size, Share, Development by 2025- Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google Cloud Platform, SAP, Rackspace, H&P Helion, OVH, Avaya, Oracle

Global Cloud Computing Stack Layers market 2019-2025 in-depth study accumulated to supply latest insights concerning acute options. The report contains different predictions associated with Cloud Computing Stack Layers market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and different substantial factors. Whereas accentuation the key driving and Cloud Computing Stack Layers restraining forces for this market, the report offers trends and developments. It additionally examines the role of the leading Cloud Computing Stack Layers market players concerned within the business together with their company summary, monetary outline and SWOT analysis.
Computersatlantanews.net

Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market by Solution Type, Deployment Model : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Network Market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 26.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 46.54%. Artificial intelligence technology is used to solve complex problems and taking actions without human intervention. Computer networking is the process of using different data to indentify patterns and trends. Artificial intelligence is used to make better decision in computer networking industry. Technological advancements and innovations in artificial intelligence will grow the various industries inkling computer networking, over the forecast period.
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Amazon Web Services to Open Data Centres in UAE

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced that it plans to open an infrastructure region in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first half of 2022. The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, giving customers more choice and flexibility to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud. Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.