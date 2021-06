The Teagle Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded Bard College a $50,000 Cornerstone: Learning for Living initiative grant. The 12-month implementation grant will support faculty-led development of a new core cluster of second-year Common Courses. These second-year courses will make more explicit the bridge between first-year learning and increasing specialization on the part of our students in years three and four. The Common Courses Second Year Offering is being developed to meet the desire of students to find their way into a field of study and to complete distribution requirements while extending and testing skills acquired in year one. The Teagle Foundation and NEH are partnering to sponsor the Cornerstone: Learning for Living grant program to reinvigorate the humanities in general education on campuses across the country.