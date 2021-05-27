Best Rabbit Run: Top-Notch Rabbit Enclosures

Consider elevating your gardens or using fine-mesh fencing to keep rabbits out. As I read through this article written by Esther McGinnis I couldn’t help chuckling to myself. Growing up on a ranch near Amidon, ND we also fenced out our garden. However, it’s purpose was to keep out much larger mammals than rabbits, it was for our sheep! I joke and say we run free range sheep during the summer months. Thanks in large part to understanding neighbors that let us know if the flock decides to go on a little field trip! Next time you’re in the office make sure to ask about those free range sheep, I have a couple good stories up my sleeve. Until then enjoy Esther’s tips and tricks when it comes to keeping rabbits out of your vegetable garden!