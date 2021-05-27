Best Rabbit Run: Top-Notch Rabbit Enclosures
Experts say there are around 709 million domesticated rabbits living in households and homesteads around the world. Rabbits are the third most popular pet in the United States, and many more rabbits serve as important livestock. These rabbits may be raised as meat or fur animals or earn their keep by providing valuable droppings. It may seem strange, but rabbit manure is considered an ideal cold fertilizer for gardening and farming—and can even be purchased in small batches on Etsy! Whether they are pampered pets or treasured livestock, providing the best rabbit run and hutch possible is the first step to raising happy, healthy rabbits.www.outdoorlife.com