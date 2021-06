The tennis courts in Pella will be busy today as the high schools attempt to qualify for state. On Eagle Lane, the No. 5 Eagles welcome the No. 8 Lady Dutch in a rematch between the Tulip City schools; the winner of the head-to-head will qualify for the Class 1A round of eight. The winning girls team advances to the first state match Monday against either No. 4 Fairfield or No. 7 Assumption.