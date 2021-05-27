Area communities to conduct Memorial Day services

Below is a list of Memorial Day services/parades in the area. Sandusky – Memorial Day services in Sandusky are moving forward and plans call for the service to be held at the Sasnilac COunty fairgrounds on Sandusky on May 31st. Organizers say the parade lineup will take place on Dawson St. and everyone who wants to decorate their entery is welcome to participate in the event. The public will have an opportunity to tour a 5-ton military tactical vehicle presented by the Michigan National Guard. The parade is scheduled to step off at 2:45 with a salute to Navy heroes at 3 p.m. The special day will be capped off by a procession from the fairgrounds to Sanilac Road, proceeding east past the Veteran Memorial on the Courthouse Lawn.