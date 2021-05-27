newsbreak-logo
U.S. tells Russia it will not rejoin open skies arms control pact -AP

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told Russia it would not rejoin the Open Skies arms control treaty, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing unnamed U.S. officials. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

