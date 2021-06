Men’s Basketball: 4-15 overall, 3-12 Horizon, 12th of 12 in conference standings, Horizon League Tournament First Round. After being picked to finish fourth in the Horizon League coaches preseason poll, the men’s basketball team had a lot of confidence heading into their first season of Horizon League competition coming off an NEC championship run and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Even though the team returned four out of five starters from the season before, the season did not begin as planned as they were forced to pause team activities due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. That put a wrench into the schedule as their opening game against Point Park was canceled along with matchups against Central Michigan, and Florida Gulf Coast and Saint Francis were postponed until the 2021-22 season.