As the pandemic has been ramping around the world, more and more schools and universities are shifting to online teaching programs. But online MBA programs are not only a great option given the times we’re living. Many renowned schools offer fully online MBA programs with the same value as traditional and full-time MBA courses. In the past five years, the number of online MBA courses has increased by 85%, mainly because students who look for flexibility and the opportunity to work, study, and travel at the same time, find online MBA programs beneficial for them.