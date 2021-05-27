That’s Hot: Best Heat Lamp for Brooding Chicks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Has there ever been a handier mini anything than a hot glue gun? OK, don’t answer that, but we’ve noticed that even the tiniest iterations of this crafting tool are getting more sophisticated all the time. So when it comes to refilling these little wonders, will just any mini glue stick do? Although most mini sticks conform to a standard measurement—approximately 0.28 inch in diameter and 4 inches long—the answer, unfortunately, is no. You’ll want to find something strong, easy to work with, and compatible with dual- or multi-temperature glue guns, which are becoming increasingly popular. Bring the heat to these five picks: We promise they can handle it.