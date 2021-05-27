Air Fryer Frozen Chicken Nuggets Recipe
Learn how to make air fryer frozen chicken nuggets quickly and deliciously in a matter of minutes! They come out perfectly crispy every single time. Plopping chicken strips or nuggets onto a plate and throwing them into the microwave works, right? It gets the job done, but does it produce the most quality form of the little nugget that you can possibly get? Nope! Often when I go this route, I pull a soggy chicken nugget back out and feeling sorry for whomever I am serving it to.pipandebby.com