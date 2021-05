If you're like us, before the pandemic hit you probably thought of patio heaters as a luxury item, not a necessity. If you were spending money on outdoor goodies for your home, it most likely went toward something like snazzy backyard lighting or even a great greenhouse — anything but one of the best patio heaters. But with the advent of social distancing suddenly every restaurant was warming up their outdoor seating area with a heater, proving just how indispensable these gadgets really are. After all, with the right heater we can extend the use of our patios, decks and porches from one season to three or even four. And whether the proud homeowner of a snug cottage or rambling farmhouse, who can't use a little extra living space these days?